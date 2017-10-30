Danny Trejo Shows Off His Killer Comedic Chops on ‘The Flash’ -- But He’s Still Out for Blood!

Danny Trejo is one of Hollywood’s most famous bad guys, but he’s showing off his softer side -- er, sort of -- on this week’s episode of The Flash!

In Tuesday’s all-new ep, titled “Elongated Journey Into Night,” Trejo stars as Breacher, one of the “most feared and dangerous bounty hunters in the multiverse.” Oh yeah, and he’s also Gypsy’s dad.

Breacher comes calling on Earth-1 at a particularly inopportune time for Gypsy (Jessica Camacho) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) -- and immediately threatens to hunt down and kill his daughter’s boyfriend. But it turns out, the process of getting Trejo to agree to the cameo was much less painful.

“Once the image of it being Danny came into our heads, we sort of couldn’t imagine anybody else doing it,” executive producer Andrew Kreisberg told reporters earlier this week. “I think a lot of times, you don’t ask because you’re afraid, or you just assume people would say no. But you never find out if you don’t ask. We asked, and he said yes, and it’s awesome.”