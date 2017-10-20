Darius Rucker Unfiltered: On Hootie, '90s Divas and Finding Fans in Great Grandmas

This is Darius Rucker, unfiltered.

In honor of his fifth solo album, When Was the Last Time, the Grand Ole Opry member and three-time GRAMMY winner sat down with ET to indulge in a bottle of his signature Backstage whiskey for an Interview Under the Influence.

"Backstage we thought was a great name because of what I do, but it all started back in the day," Rucker says, referencing a 1997 festival performance with his rock band, Hootie and the Blowfish.

"We were on tour with Slash's Snake Pit and we were backstage and we look at our trailer. It's us and eight other guys. It's, like, 12 dudes in this trailer," he continues. "We look right next door and in the window we see Slash, and it's Slash and, like, 12 girls. That night, we drank some whiskey to Slash."