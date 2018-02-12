Daryle Singletary, Country Music Singer, Dead at 46

The world of country music is mourning the death of Daryle Singletary.

ET confirmed in a statement that the singer died on Monday at his home in Lebanon, Tennessee. His cause of death is still pending. "The family asks for your thoughts and prayers during this time," reads the statement. "Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date."

Singletary -- who was born in Cairo, Georgia -- is perhaps best known for his hits "I Let Her Lie," "Too Much Fun," "Amen Kind of Love" and "The Note." Over the course of his career in country music, he worked with music legends including George Jones, Dwight Yoakam and Merle Haggard.

"His musical integrity led him through years of celebrating the traditional country music style that he loved so much," continues the statement.

After news broke of Singletary's death, his peers began to pay tribute. Here's a look at some of those heartfelt messages:

Randy Travis: "I love Daryle Singletary's heart and soul -- for life, for others and for true country music. Co-producing his first LP was a highlight in my career. He is one of the best and made me a better artist. My love and prayers are sent to Holly and the family. Thanks for the memories, brother."

Travis Tritt: "I’m shocked and saddened to hear that Daryle Singletary has passed away. He was a true country voice and his talent will be sorely missed. Praying for Daryle’s friends and family."

Craig Campbell: "Sad day...the greatest country voice of my time is now singing in Heaven’s band. Gonna miss you @Darylesing ! Now show them how a good ol country shuffle is supposed to sound! #darylesingletary"

Larry the Cable Guy: "@Darylesing was a Redeemed man and saved by grace! I’m so thankful to have known him all these years. Life is short, love one another. D’s voice will always live on in my speakers. Salute again buddy."

Tanya Tucker: "Daryle Singletary was one of my very favorite country singers. I just saw him and hugged his neck at Mel Tillis' memorial. I'm so thankful for that. Go rest high Daryle! All our prayers are with your family now!"

Clay Walker: "Today we lost a good one. RIP to Daryle Singletary, sending all my thoughts and prayers to his wife Holly and their family."

Sammy Kershaw: "Sorry to hear that a great country voice has passed away. God bless you Daryle Singletary. RIP."

Charlie Daniels: "Just got word that Daryle Singletary has passed away. Rest in peace Buddy, you sang country like country should be sung."

Mark Chesnutt: "I'm sad to learn of the passing of my old friend Daryle Singletary. He was one the very best true country singers in our business. He was also a great guy. Rest In Peace brother."

Singletary is survived by his wife, Holly, two sons, Jonah and Mercer, two daughters, Nora and Charlotte, parents, Roger and Anita Singletary, brother, Kevin Singletary, sister-in-law, Melinda Singletary, mother and father-in-law, Terry and Sandy Mercer, and brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Kristy Rowland.

