Dave Chappelle, Ellen DeGeneres Crash 'Stranger Things,' 'The Crown' in 'Netflix Is a Joke' Trailer

The mystery behind the “Netflix Is a Joke” billboards has been revealed.

During the Emmy broadcast on Sunday, Netflix premiered a star-studded trailer featuring comedians Ellen DeGeneres, Jerry Seinfeld, Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock -- all of whom have stand-up deals with the streaming service -- that poked fun at its slate of original series.

In the middle of Frank Underwood’s (Kevin Spacey) signature House of Cards opines, Seinfeld crashes the party and requests that he stop speaking so much to the camera. “I don’t want to be confronted,” Seinfeld hilariously explains. “And you could lighten up a little, also.”

In another moment, Chappelle confronts the Stranger Things kids as they’re about to break into a computer room. Instead of turning them in, the funnyman uses their tech savvy to his advantage: “Go on and erase my cookies!”