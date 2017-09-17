Dave Chappelle, Ellen DeGeneres Crash 'Stranger Things,' 'The Crown' in 'Netflix Is a Joke' Trailer
The mystery behind the “Netflix Is a Joke” billboards has been revealed.
During the Emmy broadcast on Sunday, Netflix premiered a star-studded trailer featuring comedians Ellen DeGeneres, Jerry Seinfeld, Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock -- all of whom have stand-up deals with the streaming service -- that poked fun at its slate of original series.
In the middle of Frank Underwood’s (Kevin Spacey) signature House of Cards opines, Seinfeld crashes the party and requests that he stop speaking so much to the camera. “I don’t want to be confronted,” Seinfeld hilariously explains. “And you could lighten up a little, also.”
In another moment, Chappelle confronts the Stranger Things kids as they’re about to break into a computer room. Instead of turning them in, the funnyman uses their tech savvy to his advantage: “Go on and erase my cookies!”
Rock enters the Orange Is the New Black world and makes a more-than-pointed observation about their imprisonment versus embattled former football star O.J. Simpson. Then, DeGeneres reveals to John Lithgow’s Winston Churchill in The Crown the “delicate matter” of his “breath.” Watch the new teaser below.
Netflix’s latest stand-up special, Jerry Before Seinfeld, launches Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 12 a.m. PT.
For more on the Emmys, watch the video below.