Dave Chappelle, Sheryl Underwood and More Bring the Laughs on ‘Def Comedy Jam 25’ Anniversary Special

Russell Simmons and Stan Lathan premiered Def Comedy Jam in 1992, and over the course of five years, the show became a platform for the “hottest stand-up comedy shows in history.”

The “Ladies of Def Comedy Jam” earn a special segment with Haddish moderating as Underwood, Melody Camacho and Adele Givens explain how the show helped break barriers for women in comedy.

The special also features a hilarious blooper moment that quickly morphs into an impromptu tag team stand-up routine between Chappelle and Hughley that is arguably the night’s funniest moment.

But the most emotional moments come when Tracy Morgan makes his way to the stage to honor Lawrence, and the In Memoriam montage featuring a special tribute to Bernie Mac.

The Chicago comedian, who died in 2008, is honored by his fellow "Kings of Comedy," Cedric, Harvey and Hughley.

“Bernie was our king,” Harvey tells the audience. “Bernie Mac was our favorite. Bernie Mac meant something to us. He was the one of us that we all sat around the monitors to watch.”

“We all were stand ups, but we were in love with Mac because Mac didn’t just want to make you laugh, he tried to throw you into something and then make you laugh at s**t you had no business laughing at," Harvey adds. "He was vicious on that stage, he was the greatest of all the kings here.”