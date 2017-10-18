News

David Arquette Says Daughter Coco Was 'Starstruck' During Her Movie Night With the Kardashians

By Jackie Willis‍
David and Coco Arquette


David Arquette and Courteney Cox's 13-year-old daughter, Coco, sometimes mingles with another famous family.

Back in March 2016, the mother-daughter duo joined Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, Cory Gamble, Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen for a movie screening of The Brothers Grimsby.

While a guest on Tuesday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Arquette revealed if his daughter "spilled any tea" to him after hanging out with the Kardashians. 

"I wasn't there, but I'm sure she was starstruck and had a great time," the 46-year-old actor said, giggling at the caller's question.

He then joked, "I was like, 'Tell me all about it! I gotta know!'"

When Cohen asked if the Scream star was familiar with the Kardashians, he insisted, "Yeah, I know who they are."

Arquette further admitted that he is a huge reality TV fan, noting that he watches Below Deck and Real Housewives. "I am a housewife," he joked. 

Coco is already a big sister to Arquette and wife Christina McLarty's two sons, but her mom also recently admitted that she has babies on the brain.

"I would love to have a baby now," Cox revealed to NewBeauty. "I would. I know it's crazy, but I would."

Check out more of the 53-year-old actress interview: 

