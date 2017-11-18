David Cassidy in Critical Condition After Organ Failure

David Cassidy is in critical condition.

The former Partridge Family star was rushed to a Florida hospital on Wednesday, and has been there since, a rep for Cassidy tells ET.

"His organs are failing," the rep reveals. "He is currently conscious and surrounded by family."

Cassidy, 67, has also been suffering with dementia, after being diagnosed with the disease over two years ago. The performer initially kept the disease a secret, but went public after concert footage showed him struggling to recall lyrics.