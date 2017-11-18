David Cassidy Dead at 67
Rest in peace, David Cassidy.
The former Partridge Family star has died, ET confirms. He was 67.
"On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy. David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long," Cassidy's rep told ET in a statement from the family. "Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years."
Cassidy was rushed to a Florida hospital on Wednesday, his rep confirmed to ET on Saturday. "His organs are failing," the rep revealed, adding that he was "surrounded by family."
The performer had also been suffering with dementia, after being diagnosed with the disease over two years. He initially kept his diagnosis a secret, but went public after concert footage showed him struggling to recall lyrics.
Cassidy was best known for his role as Keith Partridge in the '70s hit, The Partridge Family, with his talent and good looks skyrocketing him to worldwide teen idol status. After his run on The Partridge Family from 1970 to 1974, Cassidy continued to act both in theater and television, with guest starring roles on Malcolm in the Middle and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.
Musically, the singer-actor went on to release songs like "I Think I Love You" and "Cherish," creating "Cassidymania" as he toured the globe with sold-out concerts. Within the first year of his solo career, "Cherish" reached number nine in the U.S., number two in the U.K., and number one in Australia and New Zealand. He released 14 albums over the course of his career, and continued touring and connecting with fans.
"Playing live for my fans has been the thing that has been motivating me to continue to work and do what I love to do," Cassidy told ET during a sit down interview in 2016. "The biggest misconception [is] that I'm actually Keith. That's it."
"I had the largest fan club in history and people would ask me all the time, 'What is it about you?' I don't know...All I know is, I can act and I try to bring light and love into people's lives and lift them up," he added.
Cassidy is survived by his 30-year-old daughter Katie and 26-year-old old son Beau.
