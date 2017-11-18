David Cassidy Dead at 67

Rest in peace, David Cassidy.

The former Partridge Family star has died, ET confirms. He was 67.

"On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy. David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long," Cassidy's rep told ET in a statement from the family. "Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years."

Cassidy was rushed to a Florida hospital on Wednesday, his rep confirmed to ET on Saturday. "His organs are failing," the rep revealed, adding that he was "surrounded by family."

The performer had also been suffering with dementia, after being diagnosed with the disease over two years. He initially kept his diagnosis a secret, but went public after concert footage showed him struggling to recall lyrics.