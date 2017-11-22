David Cassidy's Brother Shaun Remembers the 'Extraordinary Days' He Shared With Late Singer

Shaun Cassidy is remembering all the "extraordinary days" he shared with his late half-brother, David Cassidy.



One day after news broke that David had died at the age of 67 following organ failure and a two-year battle with dementia, Shaun took to Twitter to share a heartbreaking tribute.



"When I was a little boy and my big brother would come to visit, the first call of business would be a punishing pillow fight," he wrote. "During the battle, he would regale me with hysterical stories of our father, often culminating in his taking a giant leap off my top bunk..."



"I tried to catch him of course. I always tried to catch him. But I never could," he continued. "Now, I will carry him, along with all of the funny/sad/extraordinary days we shared, none more filled with love than these last few at his side."