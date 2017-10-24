David Foster and Yolanda Hadid's Divorce Finalized

ET spoke with Hadid last month in New York City, where she opened up about her "heartbreaking" split from Foster and her desire to find love again. She admitted that her ongoing battle with Lyme disease is part of the reason why the two called it quits.



"Of course it was heartbreaking. It's my marriage -- it's heartbreaking, but so is life. David and I had a great seven-year run. It became very difficult," she explained. "The only reason I shared [that story] is because people need to understand that being a sick person is really hard, but being the caretaker of a chronically ill person is hard and people just get to their limit."



"Men want to fix things and if they can't fix it, it's really hard," she continued. "And absolutely from my part, no bad intent, we all say things that we don't mean. We all say when we get pushed to the end, we all say things that are hurtful, but it's not a big deal. I hold that marriage and that relationship in very high regards."