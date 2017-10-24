David Foster and Yolanda Hadid's Divorce Finalized
David Foster and Yolanda Hadid are officially divorced.
According to court documents obtained by ET, their divorce was finalized in court last Monday.
The records also indicate that they may or may not have a few other issues to work out. Spousal support, property and attorney's fees were agreed upon in a confidential stipulated judgment.
Foster, 67, and Hadid, 53, announced their split in December 2015 after four years of marriage and nine years together. This was the fourth marriage for Foster, and the second for Hadid. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shares three children -- daughters Gigi and Bella and son Anwar -- with her first ex-husband, Mohamed Hadid. Foster has eight kids from his previous marriages -- Sara, Erin, Amy, Gary, Jordan, Allison, Greg and Tim.
ET spoke with Hadid last month in New York City, where she opened up about her "heartbreaking" split from Foster and her desire to find love again. She admitted that her ongoing battle with Lyme disease is part of the reason why the two called it quits.
"Of course it was heartbreaking. It's my marriage -- it's heartbreaking, but so is life. David and I had a great seven-year run. It became very difficult," she explained. "The only reason I shared [that story] is because people need to understand that being a sick person is really hard, but being the caretaker of a chronically ill person is hard and people just get to their limit."
"Men want to fix things and if they can't fix it, it's really hard," she continued. "And absolutely from my part, no bad intent, we all say things that we don't mean. We all say when we get pushed to the end, we all say things that are hurtful, but it's not a big deal. I hold that marriage and that relationship in very high regards."
"I only wish him love and heal and happiness and I've grown from it," she added. "I'm so grateful to be where I am today and if it hadn't been for that, I wouldn't be in New York today and I wouldn't be living the life that is authentic and true to me."
