David Harbour Looks Unbelievably Ripped in First 'Hellboy' Pics -- See the Incredible Transformation!
More like Stronger Things.
David Harbour is all set to play Hellboy in the upcoming 2018 reboot, and in the first shots released of the Stranger Things star in the film's monstrous leading role, he looks buff on a whole other level!
"Couldn't be more proud of the work @dkharbour put in for @hellboymovie," the 42-year-old actor's trainer, Don Saldino, captioned one shot on Instagram of Harbour's absolutely hulking figure.
Harbour himself shared a close-up photo of his Hellboy character, using the same love of prose that confounded Stranger Things co-star, Winona Ryder, at this year's SAG Awards.
"I watched with glee]/ While your kings and queens/ Fought for ten decades/ For the gods they made," Harbour captioned, quoting the Rolling Stones classic, "Sympathy for the Devil."
Clearly, the filmmakers found the right supernatural half-demon for the job!
