David Letterman Returns to Late Night on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' Reveals What He Misses Most About Hosting

He's back!

"It's so good to see famous people again," David Letterman declared as he took the stage as a guest on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The 70-year-old comedian's appearance on JKL -- which is filming all week in Brooklyn, New York -- marked the first time he's been on late-night TV since he retired over two years ago as the host of CBS' The Late Show.

"It feels so good to be out of the house, ladies and gentlemen!" Letterman joked before calling out Paul Shaffer, the former band leader of The Late Show, for also making an appearance on Kimmel's program. "Paul, you work here now?"