David Ogden Stiers, 'MASH' Actor, Dead 75

David Ogden Stiers, best known as Major Charles Emerson Winchester III on M*A*S*H, died on Saturday after a long battle with bladder cancer. He was 75.

His agent, Mitchell K. Stubbs, took to Twitter to share that he peacefully died at his home in Newport, Oregon.

"I am very sad to report that David died this morning March 3, 2018 peacefully at his home in Newport, Oregon, after a courageous battle with bladder cancer,” the tweet read. “His talent was only surpassed by his heart."

Born October 31, 1942 in Peoria, Illinois, Stiers relocated to Oregon with his family during high school and began his acting career in San Francisco at the Actors' Workshop. With over 167 credits to his name, he was nominated for three Emmys; in 1981 and 1982 for his supporting role in M*A*S*H and in 184 for playing William Milligan Sloane in The First Olympics: Athens 1986.

He starred in M*A*S*H from 1977 until 1983 and also appeared on the Mary Tyler Moore Show, North and South, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Two Guys, a Girl, and a Pizza Place, Rizzoli & Isles and Regular Show. He is also remembered for his voice work. He was Cogsworth and the narrator in Beauty and the Beast, Dr. Jumba Jookiba in Lilo & Stitch, Governor Ratcliffe and Wiggins in Pocahontas and Archdeacon in The Hunchback of Notre Dame, among others.

He received a GRAMMY nomination in 1993 for his work on the Beauty and the Beast soundtrack, which was up for Album of the Year.

Rest in peace.

