Dax Shepard Jokes About the Worst Part of Being Married to Kristen Bell: ‘This Stuff Happens All the Time’
Being married to Kristen Bell can have its downsides! Dax Shepard opened about the worst part of his four-year marriage to the Good Place actress.
“She does a ton of interviews, and you know eventually you just run out of stuff to talk about,” Shepard explained to Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday night. “I was at a restaurant last night – this is true, this is the honest truth – and this stranger comes up to me and he goes, ‘Hey, I just read your kids walked in on you having sex.’ I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ He goes, ‘Yeah, I saw a headline and your wife said your kids walked in on you having sex.’ I don’t even know that she told that story. I don’t know what version she told of it.”
Shepard went on to give a more detailed explanation of what happened when he and his wife were interrupted in bed.
“I go, ‘OK, they didn’t walk in while I was pounding mom,’” he said laughing. “We put on the TV in the living room -- we’re bad parents. And then we stole away for a minute -- afternoon delight -- but we were just under the sheets and they walked in and it was more just explaining why we were taking a nap in the afternoon while they were on the loose.”
Shepard jokingly noted, “It wasn’t full coitus interruptus, but sufficed to say, I couldn’t have gotten out of bed at this point.”
He noted that Bell’s stories often catch him off-guard, saying, “This stuff happens all the time because she talks, she’s on social media.”
Bell told the racy story on The Talk earlier this week, joking of her kids, “That’s how they were made, it’s OK!”
