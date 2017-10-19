Dax Shepard Shares Cute Video of His Daughter Riding a Mini Motorcycle -- See the Sweet Moment!
Dax Shepard is all about father-daughter time.
The 42-year-old actor stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, to promote his wife, Kristen Bell’s, new movie, A Bad Moms Christmas, and talk about a recent purchase he made for his eldest daughter, Lincoln.
"I had the kids by myself for four weeks,” Shepard said, noting that during that time, Bell was in Florida working on a film when she had to be evacuated to Orlando amid Hurricane Irma. She stayed at Walt Disney World hotel and helped entertain other evacuees.
"She was on spring break, and every hour, someone called me, panicked, [to find out] if she was OK. This brat was on spring break!” he joked. “So in that time, I bought my 4-year-old an electric motorcycle and taught her to ride it.”
He then showed footage to the audience of his little girl’s first ride on the motorcycle. Watch the moment in the video below.
"Look at her!" said Shepard, who is a proclaimed motorcycle enthusiast. "Come on! That makes me happier than anything."
"She rode for three hours, never crashed...she digs it,” he continued. “Again, she likes how much I dig it, because I'm very vocal about my approval when she's riding that thing."
For more on the happy family, watch the video below.