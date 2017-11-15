'Deadpool 2' Teaser Trailer Finds Ryan Reynolds Weirdly Paying Tribute to Artist Bob Ross: WATCH
When he's not busy being America's favorite foul-mouthed antihero, Deadpool is... painting?!
The new teaser trailer for Deadpool 2 was released on Wednesday and it shows the comic book character, played by Ryan Reynolds, dressed up as the late TV artist Bob Ross for a segment called "Wet on Wet."
After Deadpool shows off some intricate paintings that magically appear on the canvas, it's time for the real trailer to begin.
That's when the real action is unveiled, and Cable (Josh Brolin), Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) and Blind Al (Leslie Uggams) are seen doing their thing.
The clip then reverts back to Deadpool at the canvas, only now there's a painting of Thanksgiving dinner that features the leading superhero and Cable at the head of the table.
"Hugs not drugs," Deadpool says as he signs off.
The action sequel hits theaters on June 1, 2018.
Here's also a look at a Deadpool 2 teaser where Reynolds bares his butt: