'Deadpool 2' Teaser Trailer Finds Ryan Reynolds Weirdly Paying Tribute to Artist Bob Ross: WATCH

When he's not busy being America's favorite foul-mouthed antihero, Deadpool is... painting?!

The new teaser trailer for Deadpool 2 was released on Wednesday and it shows the comic book character, played by Ryan Reynolds, dressed up as the late TV artist Bob Ross for a segment called "Wet on Wet."

After Deadpool shows off some intricate paintings that magically appear on the canvas, it's time for the real trailer to begin.