'Deal or No Deal' Returns to CNBC With Howie Mandel

Deal or No Deal is returning to primetime TV!

CNBC announced on Tuesday that their popular game show series, which ran on NBC from 2005 to 2009, is being revived, with original host Howie Mandel.

According to the network, the reimagined version, produced by Production Company Truly Original, a subsidiary of Endemol Shine North America, will feature all the high energy and risk-reward that originally captivated audiences, with some exciting new twists.

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Our primetime programs, with their focus on business and money, strive to be both entertaining and instructive. Shows like The Profit and Shark Tank are built around high stakes and high rewards. Those same elements live at the heart of Deal or No Deal, which is why we believe it to be a perfect fit,” said CNBC chairman Mark Hoffman, who also noted that the new Deal or No Deal will join CNBC’s primetime lineup in fourth quarter 2018. “Today’s announcement confirms our deep commitment to primetime, strengthening our line-up, by adding one of the most successful game shows of all time along with the popular, original host, Howie Mandel.”

Added Mandel, "Having been in this business for 40 years, I’ve been involved in every kind of production – live, variety, drama, film and animation. Nothing changed my life, career and perception of humanity more than one project, and that was Deal or No Deal."

"I am excited to re-embark on the most thrilling, life-changing show with the brilliant [executive producer] Scott St. John and our new partners at CNBC," Mandel continued. For me, there was only one answer to that iconic question and I am proud to have said DEAL!"

Like the original Deal or No Deal, contestants will play and deal for a top prize of $1 million, taking their chances on 26 sealed briefcases full of varying amounts of cash, ranging from a penny to $1 million, and deciding whether or not to take a deal from the "banker."

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

As soon as we heard the news, we couldn't help but think of Meghan Markle's past time on the show. Long before she met Prince Harry, the former Suits star was one of the briefcase models on Deal or No Deal, from 2006-2007.

Last November, the Game Show Network even compiled a video of some of her best moments. See her in action below:

Unfortunately, fans of Meghan won't see her on the new Deal or No Deal (she's officially traded in Hollywood for her new fabulous life with Harry in London!), but you can catch one last glimpse of her as an actress ahead of the royal wedding. The second half of season seven of Suits returns to USA Network on March 28 at 9 p.m. ET.

See sneak peak footage of Meghan in character as Rachel Zane in her final few episodes below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Lifetime's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Movie Gets Premiere Date -- See the Romantic New Pics

Meghan Markle Wows in White 2 Months Before Royal Wedding -- See Her Chic Look!

Royal Wedding Countdown: Meghan Markle's Baptism, Bridal Shower and More!

Related Gallery