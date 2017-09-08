Dean Unglert Hates the Term 'F***boy' After 'BIP', Reveals What Happened With His 'Bachelor' Discussions

Unglert's Paradise castmembers couldn't help but label him a f**kboy after he strung along both Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard on the show. And while Unglert understands being called that, he says hearing it makes him "die inside."

"I don't know if I necessarily qualify myself as an F-boy, and of course it's everyone's freedom of expression to call me whatever they want to call me, but at this point, it's just getting overplayed and overused," he shared. "While I disagree with that, I can see how my actions reflect it. But every time I see that comment on my Instagram, a part of me dies inside."

"I didn't forget the cameras," he said of his behavior on Paradise. "I just thought that being open about my feelings for both of them, with each other, would be reason for Kristina to say she didn't think something was permissible. She'd say, 'This needs to end right now.'"

"It was kind of my cop-out way, my scaredy-cat way of being like, 'This is your reason to end things if you don't feel comfortable,' but looking back, I should've never put her in that position," he confessed.