Dean Unglert on Relationship With Kristina and Whether He'll Join Peter on 'Winter Games' (Exclusive)

A lot has changed for Unglert since he was dubbed the biggest "f**kboy" in Paradiseby his fellow castmates; life seems to be on the upswing after a rough summer. He now has a podcast, appropriately called Help, I Suck at Dating! and is no longer in contact with Danielle Lombard.

"I think I'm getting better [at dating]," he said. "I've been very reluctant to open up to people, and I'm still hesitant to open up to people, but I've become much more willing, through this entire experience."

"I didn't really grow much from Paradise in that regard," he noted. "But the podcast is helping me share my story a little more, and that's important. More than anything, I think I'm recognizing my faults, and I think that's pretty important."

"I need to be more decisive in my actions, more clear in my feelings and make better decisions early on in relationships," he said of what he's learned since starting his podcast in September, adding that now the hardest part about life post-Bachelor is "blocking out the negativity. There's a lot of that."