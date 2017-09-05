Dean Unglert Will Not Be the Next 'Bachelor,' Show Creator Reveals
Looks like Paradise may have sealed Dean Unglert's Bachelor fate.
The 26-year-old reality star will not be the next Bachelor, show creator Mike Fleiss tweeted on Tuesday.
Though Unglert gained support following his run on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette, fans started to question whether he was really ready to take the next step after he strung along two women, Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard, on Bachelor in Paradise. Unglert's love triangle finally exploded on Monday night's episode of the Bachelor spinoff, but not before he lost major points with fans -- and both of the women involved.
"Watching it back, it's cringeworthy," Lombard told ET during a Facebook Live interview last month. "I don't know, in terms of a relationship, how mature [Unglert] is."
"Since it's so hard for him to make up his mind between two women, I can only imagine how much more difficult it would be if you have 30 women to choose from," Lombard added of why Unglert shouldn't be the Bachelor. "I don't know if [he's] really ready to take on that role yet."
"I just think he has a lot of growing up to do to better understand what a relationship is. I don't think he even understands what it's like to date properly," Paradise castmember Jasmine Goode added. "I love Dean, but no [he's not ready to get married]."
Though Fleiss' tweet left it open for Unglert to become the Bachelor in the future, Unglert admitted to ET in July that he would consider the "opportunity," but knows he has "a lot of maturing I need to do."
