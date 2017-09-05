Dean Unglert Will Not Be the Next 'Bachelor,' Show Creator Reveals

"Watching it back, it's cringeworthy," Lombard told ET during a Facebook Live interview last month. "I don't know, in terms of a relationship, how mature [Unglert] is."

"Since it's so hard for him to make up his mind between two women, I can only imagine how much more difficult it would be if you have 30 women to choose from," Lombard added of why Unglert shouldn't be the Bachelor. "I don't know if [he's] really ready to take on that role yet."

"I just think he has a lot of growing up to do to better understand what a relationship is. I don't think he even understands what it's like to date properly," Paradise castmember Jasmine Goode added. "I love Dean, but no [he's not ready to get married]."