'The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson' Is Necessary Netflix Viewing for Oft-Forgotten LGBT History

Cruz's procedural is not what resonated most deeply with me, in the end. Yes, Johnson deserves justice and I hope, someday, she gets it. (Cruz has passed along her findings to the FBI, however, France notes, "There was an election thing that happened and a firing thing that happened.") Ultimately, though, that is only one part of a film that is also part scrapbook, part memorial, part history lesson. As queer people, we are rarely, if ever, taught our history in schools, particularly trans people and trans women of color, who are overwhelmingly removed from the narrative. LGBTQ history is something that must be sought out, and though The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson is not the first doc with Johnson as its subject, by virtue of the fact that it lives on the Netflix platform, it is now the most accessible. With its treasure trove of previously unseen archival footage, the film allows a new generation the opportunity to know not only Johnson, but the equally revolutionary Sylvia Rivera, who fought for trans rights until her death from liver cancer in 2002 and, as France stated, "brought anger and rage to pair with Marsha's joy."

More urgently, The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson is a bracing reminder of the multitude of ways in which we, as a minority community and society at large, have failed our trans brothers and sisters, a message as relevant today as it was when Johnson lived. Trans people live under attack in the U.S., both physically -- the film documents the court case over the murder of Islan Nettles, a trans woman of color who was beaten to death in 2013, while a record 21 trans people have been killed this year alone, as of September, of which 19 were trans people of color -- and politically. (The U.S. attorney general recently revised a federal policy that protected transgender workers from discrimination, mere months after the president tweeted out his plans to ban trans soldiers from serving in the military.) That these staggering statistics are getting worse and the trans community is frequently made to feel like they are fighting the epidemic alone is why France, at one point, titled the film We All Killed Marsha P. Johnson.

"For Victoria, [this] was really a Hail Mary. She had done this work and what she helped us see and understand was that there may indeed have been one or two people who were directly responsible for Marsha's death, but the culpability was much deeper and broader than that," France concluded. "Her indictment is really an across the board indictment of our culture and our humanity and even the LGB community itself. That's the message that she took to heart...For her, the conclusion was that we must rededicate ourselves to this revolutionary goal that Sylvia and Marsha set out for us in 1969."