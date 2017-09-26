Debra Messing 'Dismayed' at Megyn Kelly's 'Gay' Remark During 'Will & Grace' Interview

Not everyone was happy with Megyn Kelly's interview with the Will & Grace cast, including Debra Messing.

The 49-year-old actress responded to a fan on Instagram after she and her co-stars went on Megyn Kelly Today on Tuesday to promote the NBC show's revival, to express "dismay" over a controversial comment Kelly made on the show generated controversy online.

"Honestly, I didn't know it was [Megyn Kelly] until that morning," Messing wrote. "The itinerary just said Today Show appearance. Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments."