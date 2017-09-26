Debra Messing 'Dismayed' at Megyn Kelly's 'Gay' Remark During 'Will & Grace' Interview
Not everyone was happy with Megyn Kelly's interview with the Will & Grace cast, including Debra Messing.
The 49-year-old actress responded to a fan on Instagram after she and her co-stars went on Megyn Kelly Today on Tuesday to promote the NBC show's revival, to express "dismay" over a controversial comment Kelly made on the show generated controversy online.
"Honestly, I didn't know it was [Megyn Kelly] until that morning," Messing wrote. "The itinerary just said Today Show appearance. Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments."
“Is it true that you became a lawyer -- and you became gay -- because of Will?” Kelly asked a superfan of the soon-to-be revived show who was invited to meet the cast on Tuesday's Today.
“I look at Will Truman and I’m like, ‘He has it made!’ Lawyer, best apartment in New York City, and gay?” the fan replied to the questionable inquiry. “Come on, trifecta!”
While the fan did not respond with offense, many on Twitter did take issue with the remark.
A few were more sympathetic to Kelly, suggesting the awkward gaffe is a teachable moment. Indeed, Kelly did spend some of her segment asking the cast about former Vice President Joe Biden's past comments about how important the show was to advance LGBT acceptance.
As of yet, Kelly has not addressed criticism of her comments.
Meanwhile, ET recently chatted with Messing about the iconic comedy series, and she explained why the creators had to throw out the original series' ending.
Will & Grace returns to NBC on Thursday at 9/8 c.