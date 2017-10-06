Debra Messing Gets Emotional at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony: I 'Fulfilled All My Dreams' (Exclusive)

It was an emotional day for Debra Messing.

The 49-year-old actress was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, but told ET's Nischelle Turner that despite her decades-long career, this accolade was one she didn't see coming.

"[I] never [dreamed this could happen]," she shared. "I grew up next to a farm in Rhode Island. My big dream was to be a working actress and ultimately to do Broadway in New York City."

"I've fulfilled all of my dreams, and today... it's going to take me a long time to process this," she explained. "It's so, so beautiful."