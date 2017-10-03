Dee Jay Silver Recalls the Terrifying Moment He Learned His Baby Was Doors Away From Vegas Shooter (Exclusive)

Dee Jay continues on, telling ET that at that point, there was no way he could get baby Wake on his own. The hotel keys to access that floor had been deactivated.

"There were just no options. SWAT walked in and kicked in the door and grabbed the baby, ran out," he recalls. "The whole time I knew this, but I couldn't tell my wife because she would've been [scared]."

He says he was feeling "every emotion in the world" at that moment.

"I went blank," Dee Jay explains. "I didn't know how to react. Everyone around is screaming and crying and I didn't want to add to it. The whole time I didn't have anyone to ask the advice of what to do. The phone was dead and everything imaginable that you think can run through [you] times 10."

He says he and Jenna were being shuffled from trucks and vans and "running through crowds." They ultimately ended up at the Thomas & Mack Center, home to University of Nevada, Las Vegas' Runnin' Rebels basketball team.

"Every bus that pulled up, we were just looking for [Wake]," he remembers. "He just wasn't there and we got a call that he was at Town Center, I think is what they said, and we had a van, luckily enough, to come get us. I said, 'Where is Town Center?' And he said, 'It's right by where we're going.' This [now] is about three hours [in], not knowing where the kid is at and trying to find him. We literally picked him up at the side of the road."

"When we finally got to him, I held him until six in the morning," he continues. "I tweeted, 'Watching the Vegas sun coming up.' I've done it many times, don't get me wrong, but that time, holding my son and dead silence. I'll never forget, dead silence in Las Vegas, and just having my kid sitting on my shoulder."