Deena Cortese Marries Longtime Love Chris Buckner -- See the 'Jersey Shore' Reunion!

Deena Cortese is married!

The former reality star said "I do" to her longtime love, Chris Buckner, in a ceremony attended by her Jersey Shore co-stars at Laurita Winery in New Egypt, New Jersey, on Saturday, ET has learned.

Cortese took to Instagram on Friday to remember her late father just one day before walking down the aisle.

"Even though you won’t be with me tomorrow physically .. I’ll have a piece of you with me and close to my heart while I’m walking down the isle [sic] ❤️ I love and miss you daddy #justacoupleofbucks #dadsshirt #missyou," she wrote in honor of her dad, John, who died last year. "I cut a piece of his shirt and sewed it to my dress next to my heart ❤️."