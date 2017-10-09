Delta Rae Singer Ian Hölljes Welcomes Son With Wife Rebecca -- See the Adorable Pics! (Exclusive)

Congrats are in order for Ian Hölljes!

The singer, who is part of the American folk rock band Delta Rae, welcomed his first child with wife Rebecca last Friday. While chatting with ET, Ian couldn't help himself from gushing over their little bundle of joy.

"We are so happy to announce the birth of our first son and the first 'Delta Bae.' Leo Richman Hölljes was born on Oct. 6, 2017, at 4:01 a.m. and weighed in at 7lbs 10oz," he revealed. "He was born under a full moon at Rex Hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina, with many members of the Hölljes and Friedman family awaiting his arrival."