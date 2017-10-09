Delta Rae Singer Ian Hölljes Welcomes Son With Wife Rebecca -- See the Adorable Pics! (Exclusive)
Congrats are in order for Ian Hölljes!
The singer, who is part of the American folk rock band Delta Rae, welcomed his first child with wife Rebecca last Friday. While chatting with ET, Ian couldn't help himself from gushing over their little bundle of joy.
"We are so happy to announce the birth of our first son and the first 'Delta Bae.' Leo Richman Hölljes was born on Oct. 6, 2017, at 4:01 a.m. and weighed in at 7lbs 10oz," he revealed. "He was born under a full moon at Rex Hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina, with many members of the Hölljes and Friedman family awaiting his arrival."
"His mom, Rebecca, was a total hero throughout the pregnancy and delivery, and she is healthy and recovering well," Ian continued. "We love our little Leo and know he was born to live a long and happy life."
Even though baby Leo is only four days old, Ian told ET that he's already made some pretty amazing memories.
"His first book was 'On the Night You Were Born' by Nancy Tillman," Ian explained. "He watched his first Duke football game and I sang him 'You Are the Best Thing' by Ray LaMontagne to welcome him into our family."
It doesn't get much cuter than that!
Rebecca and Ian first met while studying at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. They said "I do" at the Ritz-Carlton in Miami, Florida, in February 2014. Rebecca serves as Delta Rae's lawyer -- Ian sings and plays guitar for the band, which is also made up of his brother and sister, Eric and Brittany, along with Elizabeth Hopkins, Mike McKee and Grant Emerson.
The band is currently on their A Long And Happy Life Summer Tour (in support of their EP of the same name on The Valory Music Co.), which continues Oct. 15 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
-- Reporting by Sophie Schillaci