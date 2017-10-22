DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios Get Cozy at Halloween Bash: Pics
Bachelor in Paradise stars Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson reunited at the Maxim Magazine Halloween party on Saturday night, and they each shared the same photo on their Instagrams.
Jackson was dressed as a biker, with a leather vest and bandanna, while Olympios wore a sexy fembot costume, inspired by the Austin Powers movies. Olympios wrote in the caption on her page, "Fembot - Biker Boy take Halloween 🎃"
In his caption, Jackson wrote, "This fembot captured me tonight! 🌹"
The two have faced rumors that they are a couple, after being at the center of the highly publicized Bachelor in Paradise shutdown over the summer.
In September, Olympios told ET exclusively that she and Jackson were just friends after they were snapped holding hands at Disneyland.
"DeMario and I are close friends. We are not dating," Olympios stressed. "We were hanging out with a group at Disneyland, and I have no problem holding hands with any of my friends. Since things with Bachelor in Paradise wound down, DeMario and I talk almost every day. We both know neither of us made the complaint that started everything, so why wouldn't we be friends? We've been able to move forward and he's like a brother to me."
EXCLUSIVE: Corinne Olympios Explains Her Relationship With DeMario Jackson
"We get criticized if we aren't friends, and criticized if we are," she added.
