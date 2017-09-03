DeMario Jackson Calls Out Rachel Lindsay: 'Stop Being Petty on Social Networks'

Last month, Rachel spoke out after DeMario claimed she was only "attracted to white men," and that she made her preference in guys clear during his time on the reality dating show.

"From the beginning you knew that she was attracted to white men," DeMario said during an interview with The E&G Podcast. "You knew that. No disrespect, you just knew. She had that vibe. From night one, we all set down, all the guys and I said, 'They're going to have a black representative, either myself or Eric, and they're going to have Dean, Peter, and Brian as the final four.’ We all caught that."

Rachel responded by bringing up Lexi Thexton, the woman who claimed that DeMario had been dating her before he joined the series then stopped talking to her, leading Rachel to send DeMario home.

"Says the guy that dated Lexi. DeMario never knew me and still doesn't," Rachel commented on E&J Podcast's Instagram post promoting their interview with DeMario.