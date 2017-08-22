DeMario Jackson Cries Over His Mom's Reaction to 'Paradise' Scandal, Says Loved Ones and Kanye Got Him Through

Jackson kept his composure when detailing what happened that day in Paradise, including news of being sent home from the show. He recalled that initially, he didn't understand the severity of the situation.

"What's funny is that I sent Corinne a message, jokingly like, 'Oh, we broke Paradise!' as a joke," he said. "I legit thought it was something, like, 'Oh my God, these people are crazy.'"

But his voice cracked and his eyes teared up when discussing the aftermath of the scandal, saying he was "exhausted" both mentally and physically.

"I know who I am. I know I'm not that monster they're trying to portray on TV," Jackson stated. "Like Michelle Obama said, 'When they go low, you go high.' It was hard to go high, but I had to do it because I train and mentor children, and I can't tell them to be something that I'm not. That's what kept me going. And great family, friends, school teachers, people at the gym. It was crazy to see the response from them. My castmates -- Alexis, Raven, I FaceTimed Taylor, like, every single day. There was just so much love. I was extremely humbled."