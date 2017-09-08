Demi Lovato and Kevin Hart Lend Their Support to Houston Food Bank -- See the Pics!
Demi Lovato and Kevin Hart continue to give back to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
On Friday, Lovato and Hart were joined by Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul to lend a hand at the Houston Food Bank to package food to be distributed around the areas that were hit hard by the devastating flood.
"Came to Houston & met up with my brother @cp3 & hit the Food Bank & helped unload trucks & package food to be distributed around the areas that were hit hard by Harvey," Hart wrote on Instagram. "I'm making sure that the money that was raised is being put to use. Thank you to everyone that is & has volunteered. You guys are real heroes #LiveLoveLaugh."
In another video, the Jumanji star echoes his sentiments about giving back and putting his "words to action."
"We don't just talk, we put our words to action," Hart said in the clip. "Me and my man C.P. we're out here, man, we're in it. We're in it with the people, handing out food, water, all needed materials. Making sure that the money that we raised is actually being given to the people. With the Red Cross, handing out food as well. When I say it's real, it's real. The love is real."
Lovato also makes an appearance in one of Hart's Instagram stories, as well as the NBA player's Instagram slideshow.
Earlier that day, Jennifer Garner, who is on Save the Children's Board of Trustees, visited Hilliard Elementary on Friday, where she helped give out donations of baby supplies to families with young children.
Beyonce also returned to her hometown and visited St. John's Church in Houston with her 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, to aid those affected by Hurricane Harvey. See more of how these ladies helped in the video below.