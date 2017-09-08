Demi Lovato and Kevin Hart Lend Their Support to Houston Food Bank -- See the Pics!

In another video, the Jumanji star echoes his sentiments about giving back and putting his "words to action."

"We don't just talk, we put our words to action," Hart said in the clip. "Me and my man C.P. we're out here, man, we're in it. We're in it with the people, handing out food, water, all needed materials. Making sure that the money that we raised is actually being given to the people. With the Red Cross, handing out food as well. When I say it's real, it's real. The love is real."