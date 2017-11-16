Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi Drop the Fiery Music Video For Their Spanish Song 'Echame La Culpa' -- Watch!
Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi are on fire!
The brunette beauty and the "Despacito" singer dropped the sultry music video for their Spanglish collaboration, "Echame La Culpa," on Friday.
The colorful neon video features Fonsi walking down a dark alley, heading to an abandoned warehouse and getting down while dancers circle him.
Meanwhile, Lovato rocks a red hot chiffon coat with a printed green bustier and matching hotpants, accessorizing the get-up with fishnet stockings and a bold red lip as she's in a Victorian-inspired bedroom. She's also seen in sexy lavender bra with cheetah print leggings a corset and a colorful headwrap.
In another outfit change, Lovato is all glammed up with her hair down and a yellow lace-up, body hugging dress.
In the catchy song, Lovato sings in Spanish: "No me conociste nunca de verdad/ Ya se fue la magia que te enamoró/ Y es que no quisiera estar en tu lugar/ Porque tu error solo fue conocerme," which translates to, "You never really knew me/ the magic that made us fall in love is already gone/ and I wouldn’t want to be in your place because your only mistake was meeting me."
The artists pumped up fans a few weeks ago when they began commenting on one another's Instagram posts.
"What’s up Demi…" Fonsi wrote in one of Demi's pics. She then commented on another one of his pics, writing, "Hi, Fonsi."
They also posted a picture of the two of them in a studio.
Lovato is slated to perform on Sunday at the 2017 American Music Awards. Meanwhile, Fonsi took the stage at the Latin GRAMMY awards, on Thursday, where he also took home the GRAMMY for Record of the Year.
See more of Fonsi in the video below.