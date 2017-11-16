Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi Drop the Fiery Music Video For Their Spanish Song 'Echame La Culpa' -- Watch!

Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi are on fire!

The brunette beauty and the "Despacito" singer dropped the sultry music video for their Spanglish collaboration, "Echame La Culpa," on Friday.

The colorful neon video features Fonsi walking down a dark alley, heading to an abandoned warehouse and getting down while dancers circle him.

Meanwhile, Lovato rocks a red hot chiffon coat with a printed green bustier and matching hotpants, accessorizing the get-up with fishnet stockings and a bold red lip as she's in a Victorian-inspired bedroom. She's also seen in sexy lavender bra with cheetah print leggings a corset and a colorful headwrap.

In another outfit change, Lovato is all glammed up with her hair down and a yellow lace-up, body hugging dress.