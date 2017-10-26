Demi Lovato Announces 2018 Tour With DJ Khaled
Demi Lovato is heading on tour!
The 25-year-old singer announced her 2018 North American tour with DJ Khaled on Thursday. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 3.
Lovato and Khaled will kick off their 20-city run on Feb. 26 in San Diego, California, before wrapping up on March 31 in Tampa, Florida. See the full schedule below.
"#theydidntwantustogoontourtogether #werecomingforyou #demixkhaled @djkhaled Pre-sale begins Monday!!!" she wrote on Twitter.
RELATED: Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Reunite at the ‘InStyle’ Awards: See the Sweet Moment!
2/26 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
2/28 San Jose, CA SAP Center
3/2 Inglewood, CA The Forum
3/3 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
3/4 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
3/7 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
3/9 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
3/10 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
3/13 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
3/14 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
3/16 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
3/17 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
3/19 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
3/21 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
3/23 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
3/24 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
3/26 Boston, MA TD Garden
3/28 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
3/30 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
3/31 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
The "Confident" singer has been extra busy since the release of her new YouTube documentarySimply Complicated.
ET sat down with Lovato earlier this month, where she revealed that since her big split with Wilmer Valderrama last year, she's still focusing on finding herself.
"Yeah, I think I found her, and I think I'm still finding her,” she said. “And that's why I'm not diving into anything with anyone. I value my time by myself now, and I value my time with my friends. And I just have learned to really appreciate my me time and getting to know myself and learning to fall in love with myself before I fall in love with anyone else.”
See more on Lovato in the video below.