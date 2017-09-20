Demi Lovato Claps Back After Being Criticized for Not Disclosing Her Sexuality: 'I Don't Owe Anybody Anything'

Demi Lovato doesn't have to discuss her sexuality on anyone's terms but her own.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer took to Twitter on Wednesday to stand up for herself after fielding some criticism for refusing to disclose her sexuality in a recent interview with PrideSource.

"Just because I'm refuse to label myself for the sake of a headline doesn't mean I'm not going to stand up for what I believe in," the 24-year-old artist explained. "If you're that curious about my sexuality, watch my documentary. But I don't owe anybody anything."