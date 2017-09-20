Demi Lovato Claps Back After Being Criticized for Not Disclosing Her Sexuality: 'I Don't Owe Anybody Anything'
Demi Lovato doesn't have to discuss her sexuality on anyone's terms but her own.
The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer took to Twitter on Wednesday to stand up for herself after fielding some criticism for refusing to disclose her sexuality in a recent interview with PrideSource.
"Just because I'm refuse to label myself for the sake of a headline doesn't mean I'm not going to stand up for what I believe in," the 24-year-old artist explained. "If you're that curious about my sexuality, watch my documentary. But I don't owe anybody anything."
Lovato's response is in line with what she told the LGBTQ news outlet during the initial interview.
"I love who I love," Lovato shared. "I just feel like everyone’s always looking for a headline and they always want their magazine or TV show or whatever to be the one to break what my sexuality is ... It’s irrelevant to what my music is all about."
This is not the first time Lovato has been asked about her sexuality. Her 2015 hit, "Cool for the Summer," features lines like It's OK/ I'm a little curious too," and "Don't be scared 'cause I'm your body type/ Just something that we wanna try," which she revealed in an interview to be -- like all her songs -- based on personal experience.
"I am not confirming and I'm definitely not denying," Lovato said on the British talk show Alan Carr: Chatty Man. "All of my songs are based off of personal experiences. I don't think there's anything wrong with experimentation at all."
Meanwhile, ET talked to Lovato last month about her upcoming album, new sound and tour plans.
