Demi Lovato Congratulates Ex Joe Jonas on His Engagement to Sophie Turner: 'So Happy for You Both!'

Demi Lovato didn't let her romantic history with Joe Jonas get in the way of celebrating his recent engagement to Sophie Turner.

On Sunday, the 28-year-old actor announced on Instagram that the Game of Thrones star "said yes" to his proposal, and amid numerous fan comments, Lovato had a congratulatory message.

"HUGE CONGRATS!!!!!" the 25-year-old singer wrote. "Sooooo for the both of you!!!!"