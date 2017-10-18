Demi Lovato Documents On-Going Struggle With Eating Disorder in Shocking Before and After Pics
Demi Lovato is a living example of overcoming an eating disorder. The 25-year-old GRAMMY nominee and activist took to Instagram Stories late Tuesday night to share a shocking before and after photo of herself.
“Recovery is possible,” she captioned the drastically different mirror selfies.
Lovato has been open about her struggles with bulimia nervosa, which started at an early age. In her new YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated, which premiered earlier this week, Lovato admits to relapsing on binging and purging one night to combat her loneliness.
“When I feel lonely, my heart feels hungry and then I end up binging and I don’t know how to figure out how to be alone,” Lovato tells her manager in the documentary. “One thing that I haven’t fully conquered is my eating disorder.”
WATCH: Demi Lovato on Shocking Revelations From Her Documentary
She also opened up to a nutritionist, admitting, “Food is still the biggest challenge in my life. It’s something that I’m constantly thinking about.”
The former Disney Channel star felt it was important to open up in the documentary about some of the more challenging topics like her eating disorder, substance abuse problems, and her split from Wilmer Valderrama.
"That's the type of honesty that people need to hear in order to protect themselves from possibly going down that road, because drugs and alcohol [are] so tempting," she told ET’s Keltie Knight in a recent sit-down. "There are times where you are faced with the choice of, 'Do I do this, or do I not do this?' and I want to prevent my fans from going through the things that I've been through.”
