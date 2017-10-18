Demi Lovato Documents On-Going Struggle With Eating Disorder in Shocking Before and After Pics

Demi Lovato is a living example of overcoming an eating disorder. The 25-year-old GRAMMY nominee and activist took to Instagram Stories late Tuesday night to share a shocking before and after photo of herself.

“Recovery is possible,” she captioned the drastically different mirror selfies.

Lovato has been open about her struggles with bulimia nervosa, which started at an early age. In her new YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated, which premiered earlier this week, Lovato admits to relapsing on binging and purging one night to combat her loneliness.