Demi Lovato Flashes Some Underboob in Sexy Selfie: Pic!

“When I’m comfortable in my own skin I feel confident. And when I feel confident, I feel sexy. And when I feel sexy, watch out!” Lovato said of embracing her sexuality in her recent YouTube documentary Simply Complicated.

The casual look was a far cry from the GRAMMY nominee’s recent red carpet glam. On Monday she attended the InStyle Awards where she dazzled in a lilac belted Alice + Olivia gown.

At the event she posed with her childhood pal and co-star, Selena Gomez.