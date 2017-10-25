Demi Lovato Flashes Some Underboob in Sexy Selfie: Pic!
Damn, Demi!
Demi Lovato embraced the underboob trend on Tuesday night, posting a sexy selfie to Instagram Stories. In the photo, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, 25, is rocking a tiny white crop top and high-waisted jeans.
She lifts her arm up to play with her ponytail, flashing a bit of underboob in the process.
Lovato took the hot look out to a club with friends, playfully dancing and singing along to Christina Aguilera’s part in “Lady Marmalade” and the group Next’s “Too Close.” She documented the outing on Snapchat.
“When I’m comfortable in my own skin I feel confident. And when I feel confident, I feel sexy. And when I feel sexy, watch out!” Lovato said of embracing her sexuality in her recent YouTube documentary Simply Complicated.
The casual look was a far cry from the GRAMMY nominee’s recent red carpet glam. On Monday she attended the InStyle Awards where she dazzled in a lilac belted Alice + Olivia gown.
At the event she posed with her childhood pal and co-star, Selena Gomez.