Demi Lovato Hands Out Special Packages at Los Angeles Women's Shelter

Demi Lovato will always have time to give back to those in need.

The 25-year-old singer stopped by a Los Angeles women's shelter on Wednesday to hand-deliver special packages to its residents.

Lovato took to Instagram Stories to share a video of herself wearing a purple-and-neon yellow athleisure outfit and passing out backpacks to the women. The "Tell Me You Love Me" songstress was all smiles as she greeted and chatted with everyone.

Lovato's manager, Lauren Einbinder, also shared a video of Lovato "making some ladies v happy." The singer's assistant, Kelsey Kershner also captured a cute moment with one of the ladies.

The former Disney Channel star has previously stated how important it is for her to give back to the community. In September, Lovato, Kevin Hart and Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul lent a hand at the Houston Food Bank to package food to be distributed around the areas that were impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Lovato then opened up to ET about her experience, saying, "It was emotional being there."

See other ways that Lovato is helping others in the video below.

