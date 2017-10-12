Demi Lovato Opens Up About Single Life: ‘I’m Not Diving Into Anything With Anyone’ (Exclusive)

Demi Lovato is focusing on No. 1! The 25-year-old pop star sat down with ET’s Keltie Knight during her press tour for her new YouTube documentary Simply Complicated, dishing on everything from her sobriety to her love life.

In the doc, which will be released on Oct. 17, Lovato gets candid about her current relationship with actor Wilmer Valderrama, whom she dated for six years before the pair split in 2016. She also talks about focusing on finding herself before committing to someone else.

“Yeah, I think I found her, and I think I'm still finding her,” she told ET of herself. “And that's why I'm not diving into anything with anyone. I value my time by myself now, and I value my time with my friends. And I just have learned to really appreciate my me time and getting to know myself and learning to fall in love with myself before I fall in love with anyone else.”