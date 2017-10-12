Demi Lovato Opens Up About Single Life: ‘I’m Not Diving Into Anything With Anyone’ (Exclusive)
Demi Lovato is focusing on No. 1! The 25-year-old pop star sat down with ET’s Keltie Knight during her press tour for her new YouTube documentary Simply Complicated, dishing on everything from her sobriety to her love life.
In the doc, which will be released on Oct. 17, Lovato gets candid about her current relationship with actor Wilmer Valderrama, whom she dated for six years before the pair split in 2016. She also talks about focusing on finding herself before committing to someone else.
“Yeah, I think I found her, and I think I'm still finding her,” she told ET of herself. “And that's why I'm not diving into anything with anyone. I value my time by myself now, and I value my time with my friends. And I just have learned to really appreciate my me time and getting to know myself and learning to fall in love with myself before I fall in love with anyone else.”
Following her romance with Valderrama, Lovato briefly dated MMA fighter Guilherme ‘Bomba’ Vasconcelos, but hasn’t confirmed any romances since their split this past May.
And though Lovato and Valderrama, 37, aren’t currently together, he still remains a big part of her life. This past June, the exes posed together for Lovato’s Instagram Stories, which she captioned, “Best of friends no matter what.”
So is there a chance the exes could rekindle their flame?
“You never know what's going to happen. I don't know what's going to happen,” Lovato said.
