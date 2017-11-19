Demi Lovato Puts Her Twitter Haters on Blast in Epic American Music Awards Performance -- Watch!
Demi Lovato is "Sorry Not Sorry"!
The "Tell Me You Love Me" singer made an entrance during her American Music Awards performance on Sunday night from her seat in the audience. While she was being introduced, an epic montage of Twitter hatred and bullying she's received was displayed on the stage.
Afterward, the 25-year-old singer quite literally rose above it (via her voice), delivering a characteristic rendition to the screaming crowd.
If you have any question as to how hard she rocked it, just look at how K-Pop sensation supergroup BTS couldn't help themselves from jamming out during the show.
You killed it, Demi!
The stunning number came after she stunned on the red carpet in a sheer, curve-hugging black gown.
Meanwhile, we're sure the feelings between Demi and BTS will be mutual when the boys take the stage. Watch the video below for what the band told ET ahead of their big night.