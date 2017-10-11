Demi Lovato Reveals the Exact Moment She 'Freakin' Fell in Love' With Joe Jonas
A trip down memory lane! Demi Lovato is sharing some fun behind-the-scenes moments with her friends in preparation for her upcoming YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated.
In a new clip, the 25-year-old “Tell Me You Love Me” singer watched old childhood videos with two of her pals, recalling growing up in the spotlight. When it came time to watch the hit 2008 Disney movie Camp Rock where she met her ex Joe Jonas, Lovato opened up about their romance.
“Did you have a crush on him this whole time?” her friend Matthew Scott asked.
“Oh, yeah!” she said.
WATCH: Demi Lovato Talks Punching a Dancer, Dating and Drugs in 'Simply Complicated' Trailer -- Watch!
In one scene, Lovato’s character, Mitchie, approaches Joe’s, Shane, for the first time, and the GRAMMY nominee squealed, “Oh my god wait, this moment I freakin’ fell in love with him. In real life!”
Her friend complimented her acting in the scene and she quipped, “Thanks, I wasn’t acting much.”
Lovato and Jonas, 28, dated for about a month in 2010 after Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam was released. And despite their short-lived romance, have managed to stay friends.
Lovato has toured and produced music with Joe’s younger brother, Nick Jonas, whom many fans believe is the subject of her sexy new song, “Ruin the Friendship.”
MORE: Demi Lovato Reacts to Rumors That Her Song 'Ruin the Friendship' Is About Nick Jonas
Ellen DeGeneres asked her about the rumors earlier this month to which Lovato coyly replied, “Something that I will always keep to myself is who my songs are about.”
For more on Lovato, watch the clip below!