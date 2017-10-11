Demi Lovato Reveals the Exact Moment She 'Freakin' Fell in Love' With Joe Jonas

A trip down memory lane! Demi Lovato is sharing some fun behind-the-scenes moments with her friends in preparation for her upcoming YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated.

In a new clip, the 25-year-old “Tell Me You Love Me” singer watched old childhood videos with two of her pals, recalling growing up in the spotlight. When it came time to watch the hit 2008 Disney movie Camp Rock where she met her ex Joe Jonas, Lovato opened up about their romance.

“Did you have a crush on him this whole time?” her friend Matthew Scott asked.

“Oh, yeah!” she said.