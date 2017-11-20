Demi Lovato Rocks 2017 AMAs Red Carpet With History-Making Transgender Politician Danica Roem: Pics!
Demi Lovato made a statement in more ways than one at the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday night! The 25-year-old singer destroyed the stage with her hater-renouncing performance of “Sorry Not Sorry.”
But before she shut down the show, Lovato took a stance on the red carpet, bringing Danica Roem as her date. Roem made history earlier this month in Virginia by becoming the first transgender legislator.
“Such an honor to have Danica Roem who will be the first out and seated transgender state legislator in U.S. history by my side tonight at the AMAs,” Lovato captioned a red carpet shot with the politician. “Danica put up with a lot of hate and bulls**t by people who said she couldn’t win but she did. Her story is so inspiring and I was so proud to have her next to me before the performance for #sorrynotsorry which is an unapologetic anthem to all haters out there. Danica, you are an inspiration to so many and I can’t wait see all the amazing things you do!”
WATCH: Demi Lovato Puts Her Twitter Haters on Blast in Epic American Music Awards Performance -- Watch!
Lovato dazzled in a strapless black ruched Ester Abner gown on the carpet while Roem stunned in a black off-the-shoulder gown with sheer paneling.
Roem shared her appreciation on Twitter, writing, “I’ll always stand for inclusion & against bullying. Demi Lovato’s performance tonight made it clear that’s where she stands too. Thank you for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity @ddlovato. PWC folks: I’ll be back bright & early Monday to talk education policy. See you soon! #NoH8.”
After her performance, the former Disney Channel star changed into a purple gown with cutout sides and a blue dot print. She posed with her longtime pal, Nick Jonas, writing, “Bffs.”
Jonas, 25, commented on the photo, “This picture,” with a fire emoji.
For more from Lovato at the AMAs, watch the clip below: