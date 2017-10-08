Demi Lovato Rocks Orange Corduroy and an Exposed Bra for Her Album Release Party -- Pics!
The '90s never say die!
Demi Lovato stepped out in quite the throwback outfit on Saturday -- an orange corduroy jacket that was buttoned unevenly and exposed her black-and-silver patterned bra, paired with matching bright pants that were torn apart at the thigh and then held back together with silver hardware.
The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer accessorized the bold style with massive silver hoops and black leather peep-toe booties, and completed her look with a half-updo, bold orange eyeshadow and a peachy pout.
The unique ensemble was part of Lovato's stage outfit as she performed during her album release party, which was hosted by iHeartRadio at their theater in New York City. The 25-year-old pop star just released her sixth studio album, Tell Me You Love Me, on Friday.
Lovato apparently had a little trouble during her set, but it had nothing to do with those oversized sleeves -- she lost her voice! She tweeted about the incident after the event, sending love to the fans who helped her stay positive.
"Even when I lose my voice on stage my fans know how to keep me from being down.. thank you my Lovatics I love you," she wrote.
The Texas native hadn't been feeling well earlier in the week, but she still performed during the Today show on Friday morning.
One place Lovato certainly hasn't lost her voice is advocating for mental health awareness. Watch the video below to find out why she's opening up more than ever about her battle with bipolar disorder and past addictions.