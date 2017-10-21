Fashion

Demi Lovato Rocks Sexy Pin-Up Style Look on Snapchat

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
1280demi_lovato_pinup_3
Photo: Snapchat

Demi Lovato is trying out a different look!

The 25-year-old singer went full pin-up in sultry pics posted to Snapchat on Saturday. 

Lovato, who didn't say what her '50s-inspired look was for, first teased fans with pics and videos from her "glam" session, before showing off her full sexy ensemble.

demi_lovato_pinup_1
Photo: Snapchat

The former Disney star posed in a printed green bustier and matching hotpants, accessorizing the get-up with fishnet stockings and bold red lip. 

demi_lovato_pinup_2
Photo: Snapchat
demi_lovato_pinup_3
Photo: Snapchat

RELATED: Demi Lovato Shares Topless Selfie After Bravely Opening Up About Her Struggle With an Eating Disorder

The singer-actress kept her red lip as she later made a costume change. 

DEMI_SNAP_4
Photo: Snapchat
demi-snap-5
Photo: Snapchat

Lovato's journey to self confidence hasn't been easy. On Tuesday, the singer shared a shocking before-and-after pic showing how far she's come in her battle with an eating disorder, writing "recovery is possible." Watch below: 