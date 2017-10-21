Demi Lovato Rocks Sexy Pin-Up Style on Snapchat
Demi Lovato is trying out a different look!
The 25-year-old singer went full pin-up in sultry pics posted to Snapchat on Saturday.
Lovato, who didn't say what her '50s-inspired look was for, first teased her fans with pics and videos from her "glam" session, before showing off her full sexy ensemble.
The former Disney star posed in a printed green bustier and matching hotpants, accessorizing the get-up with fishnet stockings and bold red lip.
Lovato's journey to self confidence hasn't been easy. On Tuesday, the singer shared a shocking before-and-after pic showing how far she's come in her battle her eating disorder, writing "recovery is possible."