Demi Lovato Says Her Sexuality Is 'Irrelevant,' Will Reveal More 'On My Own Terms' in Upcoming Doc
Is Demi Lovato dating a man? Is she dating a woman?
In a new interview with LGBT news outlet PrideSource, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer coylyresponded,"I love who I love,"after being asked how she would define her sexuality.
"I just feel like everyone’s always looking for a headline and they always want their magazine or TV show or whatever to be the one to break what my sexuality is," Lovato, 25, says. "I feel like it’s irrelevant to what my music is all about."
"I stand up for the things that I believe in and the things that I’m passionate about," she continues, "but I like to keep my personal life as private as possible when it comes to dating and sexuality and all that stuff, just because it has nothing to do with my music. Unfortunately, we live in a world where everyone is trying to get that soundbite and I am purposefully not giving the soundbite."
WATCH: Demi Lovato Talks Sobriety, Helping Hurricane Harvey Victims: ‘I’m Just Grateful to Be Alive’
"Watch my documentary," she adds, referring to Demi Lovato: Still Complicated, premiering Oct. 12 on YouTube. "If ever I want to talk about it, I want it to be on my own terms."
Though Lovato kept a tight lid on her own sexuality, she did dish on her GLAAD Vanguard Award, which the activist received at 2014's inaugural Trailblazers, a Logo TV special honoring LGBT civil rights pioneers. She was presented with the award by fellow Disney alum and BFF Nick Jonas.
WATCH: Demi Lovato Comes Out As Bisexual Without Saying She's Bisexual
"It definitely meant something that it was being presented by somebody who has been very, very close to me for almost 10 years of my life, but also, it felt really amazing that I was being awarded by a whole community of people," she reveals. "I wasn’t seeking an award for it. I was just doing what is right. And people should be accepting of the LGBT community. It’s a no-brainer for me. So, defending and standing up for the LGBT community is something that I’ve always been fearless to do because it’s just the right thing to do."
During the event, Lovato revealed her late grandfather was an inspiration to her growing up because he was a gay trailblazer, unintentionally outing him to her family.
WATCH: Demi Lovato Shares Makeup-Free Selfie to Celebrate Her Blue Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
"He definitely influenced me a lot," Lovato shares. "I actually would not like to talk about it just because I feel like – I think I outed him, actually, to some relatives, so it’s kind of a sensitive subject."
And talk about important influences -- the star opened up about when she was first aware of her LGBT following, at the age of 15, after releasing the song "This Is Me" from her 2008 film, Camp Rock.
"I had gay guys tell me, 'This song helped me come out to my family because this song represents who I am.' … that was really beautiful to me and really unbelievable and powerful."
Her advice to LGBT fans fighting their own demons? "I think a lot of people drinking and using in the LGBTQ community has to do with finding their identity," says Lovato, who overcame issues with substance abuse. "The most important thing to know is that you are never going to find your identity through drugs and alcohol, so don’t even go there. You are not going to find the answers through drugs and alcohol."
PICS: Demi Lovato and Kevin Hart Lend Their Support to Houston Food Bank -- See the Pics!
Lovato also said she would "love to share the stage with Gaga and Cher," along with RuPaul. Though she appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, the singer wants to take her relationship with the drag icon to the next level. "I want to perform with him," she insists.
When asked if she'd be down to perform with Mariah Carey, whom Lovato called "nasty" and "mean for no reason" in 2016, she replied, "You're funny," before taking the high road:"I think she’s got an incredible voice and, you know, yeah, I’d love to share the stage with her."
Watch below for more on Lovato's Carey-directed tweet.