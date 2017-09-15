Demi Lovato Says Her Sexuality Is 'Irrelevant,' Will Reveal More 'On My Own Terms' in Upcoming Doc

"He definitely influenced me a lot," Lovato shares. "I actually would not like to talk about it just because I feel like – I think I outed him, actually, to some relatives, so it’s kind of a sensitive subject."

And talk about important influences -- the star opened up about when she was first aware of her LGBT following, at the age of 15, after releasing the song "This Is Me" from her 2008 film, Camp Rock.

"I had gay guys tell me, 'This song helped me come out to my family because this song represents who I am.' … that was really beautiful to me and really unbelievable and powerful."

Her advice to LGBT fans fighting their own demons? "I think a lot of people drinking and using in the LGBTQ community has to do with finding their identity," says Lovato, who overcame issues with substance abuse. "The most important thing to know is that you are never going to find your identity through drugs and alcohol, so don’t even go there. You are not going to find the answers through drugs and alcohol."