Demi Lovato Says She Let Snoop Dogg Smoke Weed at Her House Party, Inspired Her ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ Music Video
Demi Lovato knows better than to keep Snoop Dogg away from his weed! The 25-year-old pop star opened up to Jimmy Fallon on Monday’s Tonight Show about a house party she had shortly after going through a breakup.
“One day I was like, I want to have people over! I had just gone through a breakup. I was newly single. I was like, ‘I want to meet people,’” she recalled.
Her friend invited over some pals, which eventually led to a bunch of rappers including Snoop Dogg, French Montana and Wiz Khalifa coming over.
“I was like, ‘Wait a second. I just wanted to have a couple people over to hang out,’” she said. “And all of the sudden my house is filled with pot smoke everywhere.”
Though Lovato asked most of the group to smoke outside, she couldn’t bring herself to ask the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” emcee to relocate.
“I wasn’t going to tell Snoop not to smoke in my house. So I was like, ‘Ok, Snoop. Do what you want,’” she said.
The next day Lovato’s chef came in and smelled the kitchen, declaring, “It smells like Snoop Dogg was in here.”
“And I was like, ‘No, he literally was!’” Lovato declared.
Lovato split from her longtime love Wilmer Valderrama in June 2016 and has since been linked to MMA fighter Guilherme ‘Bomba’ Vasconcelos, though they called it quits this past May. Videos of the house party surfaced shortly after her May split.
The evening inspired her music video for her new single, “Sorry Not Sorry.” The Disney alum is currently preparing for the upcoming release of her new album Tell Me You Love Me.
