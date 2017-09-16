Demi Lovato Sends Sweet Birthday Message to Nick Jonas: 'We're Here For One Another No Matter What'

Demi Lovato is giving a big birthday shout out to one of her "absolute best friends."

The "Confident" singer took to Instagram on Saturday to wish Nick Jonas a happy 25th birthday.

"Happy birthday to one of my absolute best friends @nickjonas. Many ups and downs over the last 11 years together but we're still here for one another no matter what," Lovato wrote. "Hope you have an amazing year, you deserve it! Ps. We need new pics together 😝."