Demi Lovato Sends Sweet Birthday Message to Nick Jonas: 'We're Here For One Another No Matter What'
Demi Lovato is giving a big birthday shout out to one of her "absolute best friends."
The "Confident" singer took to Instagram on Saturday to wish Nick Jonas a happy 25th birthday.
"Happy birthday to one of my absolute best friends @nickjonas. Many ups and downs over the last 11 years together but we're still here for one another no matter what," Lovato wrote. "Hope you have an amazing year, you deserve it! Ps. We need new pics together 😝."
RELATED: Demi Lovato Talks Life Post-Heartbreak, Touring With Nick Jonas: 'I Feel Free'
Lovato wasn't the only one to honor Nick on his special day. His brother, Joe, shared a sweet message on Twitter.
"Happy Birthday to my best friend/brother @nickjonas you are wise beyond your years. You continue to impress and inspire me and those around you. Have the best day and plenty of Coors lights," he wrote. "I'll make sure of it since I'm sitting right next to you right now. Here's to another great year! 🎉."
RELAETD: Joe Jonas Turns 28! See the Sweet & Hilarious Birthday Wishes From His Brothers and Ex-Girlfriend Demi Lovato
See who else wished Nick a happy birthday below:
EXCLUSIVE: Nick Jonas Reveals Father Is Cancer-Free, Says He'd 'Love to' Be a Father in the Future
ET recently caught up with Nick, who opened up all about his muses. Watch below.