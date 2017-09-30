Demi Lovato Shares Details of Final Intervention Before Going to Rehab: 'I Had Hit Rock Bottom'
Demi Lovato hopes her story will help others.
During an interview on The Jonathan Ross Show on Thursday, the 25-year-old singer recalled the final intervention her family held before she finally hit "rock bottom" and decided to get sober.
The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer said that it took multiple attempts by her family for her to realize just how bad her addiction was.
"The final one, everyone was like, 'We are no longer going to leave, we are leaving,'" she said. "That was the moment when I thought, ‘OK I really need to get help and get sober.'"
"This time I knew… I had hit rock bottom and I just needed to do this for myself," the "Stone Cold" singer continued.
Lovato has always been very close to her family, especially her little sister, Madison de la Garza.
"I knew that I had a lot of life ahead of me but one of the main reasons of getting sober was so that I could be around my little sister because my [mom] and dad [said I couldn't be around her] if I was doing stuff," she said.
Lovato has been sober for five years. For more on the singer, watch the video below.