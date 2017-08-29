Demi Lovato Shares Makeup-Free Selfie to Celebrate Her Blue Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Demi Lovato's hard work has paid off!
On Monday, the 25-year-old pop star shared a makeup-free selfie with her Instagram followers, announcing that she was officially a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
"I'm so beyond excited because I just received my blue belt in #brazilianjiujitsu!!!!" she exclaimed in the caption. "I fell in love with #BJJ over a year ago and have been training several times a week ever since."
Lovato has shared videos in the past of her strenuous workout on the road to getting her blue belt. "Always finish with a bang," she posted in October, along with a video of her working with fitness guru Jay Glazer.
Glazer was also excited to be part of Lovato's blue belt ceremony and shared a photo with the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer. "I'm more proud of the work @ddlovato puts in with nobody watching than I am what she does with the world watching," he wrote. "Congrats on achieving your blue belt today in #bjj, YOU put the grind in!"
After announcing her accomplishment, Lovato posted pics from a sexy a photo shoot she did in Las Vegas. Looking like a super hero with her high ponytail, the former Disney star posed in a blue bodysuit, matching heels and black chaps.
All this excitement came a day after Lovato performed at the MTV Video Music Awards, and turned heads in a lacy, sheer number on the red carpet. "I'm free to the wind," she told ET of her look. "I feel very comfortable. These pants are very comfy. The shirt's very comfy too."
Check out her seriously sexy style: