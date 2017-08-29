Demi Lovato Shares Makeup-Free Selfie to Celebrate Her Blue Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

"I'm so beyond excited because I just received my blue belt in #brazilianjiujitsu!!!!" she exclaimed in the caption. "I fell in love with #BJJ over a year ago and have been training several times a week ever since."

Lovato has shared videos in the past of her strenuous workout on the road to getting her blue belt. "Always finish with a bang," she posted in October, along with a video of her working with fitness guru Jay Glazer.